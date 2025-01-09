Labcorp to manage NJ system's lab operations

Labcorp has struck an agreement to manage the daily operations of Vineland, N.J.-based Inspira Health's hospital laboratories in Vineland, Elmer, and Mullica Hill.

The company will provide staffing, leadership, scientific knowledge, analytics, supply chain services, and laboratory and technical support to Inspira’s inpatient hospital laboratories, according to a Jan. 9 news release shared with Becker's.

Labcorp will also serve as the primary lab for Inspira's physician network.

"This strategic relationship enables Inspira Health to leverage Labcorp’s leading clinical laboratory services and robust data and digital tools to improve the health and well-being of our community," Inspira's Executive Vice President and COO Warren Moore said in the release.









