Publicly owned Coeur d'Alene, Idaho-based Kootenai Health said it will be holding investor calls more frequently after violating a covenant agreement.

The health system, whose main campus has 330 beds in Coeur d'Alene, wants to transition to a nonprofit system. It reported $45 million in losses in 2022 but is targeting $25 million in net income by 2027.

The calls with bondholders will occur within 45 days of the end of every quarter until the covenant is complied with.