How Moffitt's revenue cycle team fuels its remote work success

Tampa, Fla.-based Moffitt Cancer Center's vice president of revenue cycle, Lynn Ansley, said her more than 600-person department has seen an increase in overall productivity and engagement since it shifted to fully remote work during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ms. Ansley said that post-COVID, the department attempted hybrid models but saw a "drastic decrease in productivity as their operational teams had difficulty transitioning from different workspaces," according to a June 27 post on Moffitt's website.

"The work in the revenue cycle depends on efficient navigation through multiple systems and tracking of all interactions so the audit trail is intact," she said, according to the post. "We measure everything and have seen that the most productive work happens in the work-from-home setup and actually allows us to bake in more professional development and team-building time, which is critical to keep us all unified."

Ms. Ansley said that it's a "very intentional and continuous effort" to build camaraderie while working remotely, according to the post. She said they hold quarterly leadership forums where the department's more than 80 leaders share best practices for how they maintain high engagement.

She said they also rolled out the "Revenue Cycle Energy Bus," based on the book "The Energy Bus" by Jon Gordon, according to the report. She said the Revenue Cycle Energy Bus "provides us a common language and connection across all 600 team members."

Ms. Ansley said it's important not to underestimate the amount of face time team members need with leadership in order to feel "connected, engaged, and energized."

"It’s critical to share your whole self with your team, and that can be done virtually with pictures, stories, and connection points," she said.

