HHS distributing $2B to healthcare providers: Breakdown by state

HHS announced Jan. 25 it is providing more than $2 billion in Provider Relief Fund phase 4 payments, through the Health Resources and Services Administration, to more than 7,600 providers affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Coupled with the $9 billion that came in December, a total of $11 billion in phase 4 payments have been given to more than 74,000 providers in all 50 states, Washington, D.C., and five territories.

Below is a breakdown of how much funding providers in each state will receive from the $2 billion and the number of providers receiving payments, according to HRSA:

Alabama

Total payments to providers: $12.6 million

Number of providers receiving payments: 107



Alaska

Total payments to providers: $1.4 million

Number of providers receiving payments: 45



Arizona

Total payments to providers: $6.9 million

Number of providers receiving payments: 109



Arkansas

Total payments to providers: $23 million

Number of providers receiving payments: 75



California

Total payments to providers: $441.6 million

Number of providers receiving payments: 864



Colorado

Total payments providers: 30.6 million

Number of providers receiving payments: 142



Connecticut

Total payments to providers: $32.1 million

Number of providers receiving payments: 74



Delaware

Total payments to providers: $4.7 million

Number of providers receiving payments: 17



Florida

Total payments to providers: $49.6 million

Number of providers receiving payments: 406



Georgia

Total payments to providers: $32.2 million

Number of providers receiving payments: 215



Hawaii

Total payments to providers: $30.3 million

Number of providers receiving payments: 34



Idaho

Total payments to providers: $10.1 million

Number of providers receiving payments: 39



Illinois

Total payments to providers: $80 million

Number of providers receiving payments: 286



Indiana

Total payments to providers: $26 million

Number of providers receiving payments: 96



Iowa

Total payments to providers: $16.5 million

Number of providers receiving payments: 71



Kansas

Total payments to providers: $4.2 million

Number of providers receiving payments: 82



Kentucky

Total payments to providers: $52.3 million

Number of providers receiving payments: 131



Louisiana

Total payments to providers: $37.3 million

Number of providers receiving payments: 196



Maine

Total payments to providers: $30.9 million

Number of providers receiving payments: 40



Maryland

Total payments to providers: $16.5 million

Number of providers receiving payments: 161



Massachusetts

Total payments to providers: $21.2 million

Number of providers receiving payments: 135



Michigan

Total payments to providers: $25.1 million

Number of providers receiving payments: 220



Minnesota

Total payments to providers: $20.1 million

Number of providers receiving payments: 153



Mississippi

Total payments to providers: $25.4 million

Number of providers receiving payments: 124



Missouri

Total payments to providers: $31.1 million

Number of providers receiving payments: 164



Montana

Total payments to providers: $1.7 million

Number of providers receiving payments: 35



Nebraska

Total payments to providers: $2.7 million

Number of providers receiving payments: 63



Nevada

Total payments to providers: $3.9 million

Number of providers receiving payments: 77



New Hampshire

Total payments to providers: $11.3 million

Number of providers receiving payments: 25



New Jersey

Total payments to providers: $25.9 million

Number of providers receiving payments: 314



New Mexico

Total payments to providers: $1.2 million

Number of providers receiving payments: 31



New York

Total payments to providers: $299.6 million

Number of providers receiving payments: 559



North Carolina

Total payments to providers: $43.6 million

Number of providers receiving payments: 175



North Dakota

Total payments to providers: $4.4 million

Number of providers receiving payments: 22



Ohio

Total payments to providers: $96.6 million

Number of providers receiving payments: 292



Oklahoma

Total payments to providers: $13 million

Number of providers receiving payments: 130



Oregon

Total payments to providers: $32.8 million

Number of providers receiving payments: 86



Pennsylvania

Total payments to providers: $106 million

Number of providers receiving payments: 256



Rhode Island

Total payments to providers: $13.4 million

Number of providers receiving payments: 21



South Carolina

Total payments to providers: $13.3 million

Number of providers receiving payments: 94



South Dakota

Total payments to providers: $13 million

Number of providers receiving payments: 39



Tennessee

Total payments to providers: $63.2 million

Number of providers receiving payments: 203



Texas

Total payments to providers: $100.2 million

Number of providers receiving payments: 648



Utah

Total payments to providers: $22.4 million

Number of providers receiving payments: 39



Vermont

Total payments to providers: $1.2 million

Number of providers receiving payments: 13



Virginia

Total payments to providers: $20.1 million

Number of providers receiving payments: 189



Washington

Total payments to providers: $37.6 million

Number of providers receiving payments: 125



West Virginia

Total payments to providers: $12.3 million

Number of providers receiving payments: 32



Wisconsin

Total payments to providers: $15.6 million

Number of providers receiving payments: 123



Wyoming

Total payments to providers: $463,000

Number of providers receiving payments: 15