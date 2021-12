HHS releases $9B in COVID-19 aid — here's how much providers in each state are getting

HHS announced Dec. 14 that it is sending $9 billion in relief aid to healthcare providers affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

HHS, through the Health Resources and Services Administration, will send payments to providers in all 50 states, Washington, D.C., and eight territories. The funds will be split among more than 69,000 healthcare providers, including physicians and hospitals.

Below is a breakdown of how much funding providers in each state will receive from the $9 billion and the total number of providers receiving payments, according to the Health Resources and Services Administration.

Alabama

Total payments to providers: $112.8 million

Number of providers receiving payments: 918



Alaska



Total payments to providers: $24.5 million

Number of providers receiving payments: 233





Arizona

Total payments to providers: $106.1 million

Number of providers receiving payments: 1,021





Arkansas

Total payments to providers: $83.8 million

Number of providers receiving payments: 620





California



Total payments to providers: $894.3 million

Number of providers receiving payments: 9,377





Colorado

Total payments to providers: $132.3 million

Number of providers receiving payments: 1,208





Connecticut

Total payments to providers: $138.1 million

Number of providers receiving payments: 933





Delaware

Total payments to providers: $20.8 million

Number of providers receiving payments: 169





Florida

Total payments to providers: $453.9 million

Number of providers receiving payments: 3,805





Georgia

Total payments to providers: $233.8 million

Number of providers receiving payments: 1,857





Hawaii

Total payments to providers: $37 million

Number of providers receiving payments: 391





Idaho

Total payments to providers: $30 million

Number of providers receiving payments: 329





Illinois

Total payments to providers: $349.6 million

Number of providers receiving payments: 2,747





Indiana

Total payments to providers: $164.2 million

Number of providers receiving payments: 907





Iowa

Total payments to providers: $86 million

Number of providers receiving payments: 789





Kansas

Total payments to providers: $111.5 million

Number of providers receiving payments: 721





Kentucky

Total payments to providers: $115.6 million

Number of providers receiving payments: 897





Louisiana

Total payments to providers: $137.5 million

Number of providers receiving payments: 1,240





Maine

Total payments to providers: $60.7 million

Number of providers receiving payments: 315





Maryland

Total payments to providers: $191.7 million

Number of providers receiving payments: 1,723





Massachusetts



Total payments to providers: $222.5 million

Number of providers receiving payments: 1,583





Michigan

Total payments to providers: $274.4 million

Number of providers receiving payments: 2,151





Minnesota

Total payments to providers: $147.7 million

Number of providers receiving payments: 1,299





Mississippi

Total payments to providers: $80.7 million

Number of providers receiving payments: 616





Missouri

Total payments to providers: $175.2 million

Number of providers receiving payments: 1,263





Montana

Total payments to providers: $25.6 million

Number of providers receiving payments: 286





Nebraska

Total payments to providers: $63.8 million

Number of providers receiving payments: 501





Nevada

Total payments to providers: $39.8 million

Number of providers receiving payments: 561





New Hampshire

Total payments to providers: $41.2 million

Number of providers receiving payments: 262





New Jersey

Total payments to providers: $276.2 million

Number of providers receiving payments: 2,145





New Mexico

Total payments to providers: $30.2 million

Number of providers receiving payments: 283





New York

Total payments to providers: $756 million

Number of providers receiving payments: 4,858





North Carolina

Total payments to providers: $180.4 million

Number of providers receiving payments: 1,622





North Dakota

Total payments to providers: $12.8 million

Number of providers receiving payments: 141





Ohio

Total payments to providers: $398.5 million

Number of providers receiving payments: 2,609





Oklahoma

Total payments to providers: $113 million

Number of providers receiving payments: 755





Oregon

Total payments to providers: $92.9 million

Number of providers receiving payments: 851





Pennsylvania

Total payments to providers: $440.4 million

Number of providers receiving payments: 2,700





Rhode Island

Total payments to providers: $43 million

Number of providers receiving payments: 255





South Carolina

Total payments to providers: $92.9 million

Number of providers receiving payments: 715





South Dakota

Total payments to providers: $27.4 million

Number of providers receiving payments: 220





Tennessee

Total payments to providers: $306.7 million

Number of providers receiving payments: 1,713





Texas

Total payments to providers: $642.7 million

Number of providers receiving payments: 5,673





Utah

Total payments to providers: $31.1 million

Number of providers receiving payments: 312





Vermont

Total payments to providers: $19.7 million

Number of providers receiving payments: 142





Virginia

Total payments to providers: $163.1 million

Number of providers receiving payments: 1,646





Washington

Total payments to providers: $229.9 million

Number of providers receiving payments: 1,390





West Virginia

Total payments to providers: $59.4 million

Number of providers receiving payments: 391





Wisconsin

Total payments to providers: $164.7 million

Number of providers receiving payments: 1,067





Wyoming

Total payments to providers: $13.9 million

Number of providers receiving payments: 120