HHS releases $9B in provider relief payments

HHS is distributing $9 billion in payments to healthcare providers affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The funds will be split among more than 69,000 healthcare providers. HHS said the average payment for small providers is $58,000 and the average payment to large providers is $1.7 million, according to a Dec. 14 news release.

"This vital funding will ensure critical healthcare services are delivered to communities across the country — including to those who are disproportionately impacted by the pandemic and medically underserved," HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra said in the release.

California is the state with the most providers receiving a portion of the $9 billion in aid. More than 9,300 providers in the state are receiving a total of $894.3 million.

The aid is part of the $25.5 billion the federal government is releasing to healthcare providers to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.