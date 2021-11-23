HHS creates ground ambulance and patient billing committee, solicits nominations

HHS will create a Ground Ambulance and Patient Billing Advisory Committee as part of its implementation of the No Surprises Act.

The advisory committee will review options to improve transparency in charges and fees for ground ambulance services, better inform consumers of insurance options for ambulance services and provide protection from surprise medical bills.

The committee will be responsible for submitting a report to several government entities, including the committees on Education and Labor; Energy and Commerce; Finance; and Health, Education, Labor and Pensions; and the Ways and Means Committee of the U.S. House of Representatives, in addition to HHS..

HHS is also soliciting nominations to the advisory committee. The nominations can be sent by email or by regular mail, HHS said.

