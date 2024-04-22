HCA's CEO-to-worker pay ratio over the past 5 years

Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare CEO Sam Hazen was paid between 254 and 556 times more than the health system's median employee since becoming the health system's chief executive in 2019, according to proxy statements filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
To identify the median compensated employee, the company uses a consistently applied compensation measure that includes total gross payroll wages received, according to proxy statements. Pay is annualized for permanent employees not employed for a full year.
Here is how the ceo-to-median-worker pay ratio has changed the past five years:
2019
Total CEO compensation: $26,788,251
Median employee compensation: $56,012
Ratio: 478 to 1
2020
Total CEO compensation: $30,397,771
Median employee compensation: $54,651
Ratio: 556 to 1
2021
Total CEO compensation: $20,635,260
Median employee compensation: $56,044;
Ratio: 368 to 1
2022
Total CEO compensation: $14,637,726
Median employee compensation: $57,727
Ratio: 254 to 1
2023
Total CEO compensation: $21,315,984
Median employee compensation: $59,816
Ratio: 356 to 1