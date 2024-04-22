HCA's CEO-to-worker pay ratio over the past 5 years

Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare CEO Sam Hazen was paid between 254 and 556 times more than the health system's median employee since becoming the health system's chief executive in 2019, according to proxy statements filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

To identify the median compensated employee, the company uses a consistently applied compensation measure that includes total gross payroll wages received, according to proxy statements. Pay is annualized for permanent employees not employed for a full year.

Here is how the ceo-to-median-worker pay ratio has changed the past five years:

2019

Total CEO compensation: $26,788,251

Median employee compensation: $56,012

Ratio: 478 to 1

2020

Total CEO compensation: $30,397,771

Median employee compensation: $54,651

Ratio: 556 to 1

2021

Total CEO compensation: $20,635,260

Median employee compensation: $56,044;

Ratio: 368 to 1

2022

Total CEO compensation: $14,637,726

Median employee compensation: $57,727

Ratio: 254 to 1

2023

Total CEO compensation: $21,315,984

Median employee compensation: $59,816

Ratio: 356 to 1



