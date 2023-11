Hugh Johnston, a member of the board of Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare, has been named CFO of the Walt Disney Co.

Currently, Mr. Johnston serves as the CFO of PepsiCo. He will begin his position at Disney on Dec. 4. In his role at HCA Healthcare, Mr. Johnston is the chair of the audit committee, according to a Nov. 6 Walt Disney news release.

Mr. Johnston is also the chair of the audit committee and a member of the board at Microsoft.