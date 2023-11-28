Guthrie Clinic expands primary care, moving into shuttered hospital

Sayre, Pa.-based the Guthrie Clinic is moving to the previous Tyler Memorial Hospital location to ensure accessible outpatient health care services.

Beginning in early 2024, the multiphase move will provide the nonprofit health system capabilities for essential outpatient medical services like primary care, preventive care, walk-in care and technology-enabled specialty consults, according to a Nov. 27 news release.

"Guthrie is committed to meeting the changing health care needs of the area, and we look forward to providing expanded care options to this community where we have served for many years," Ed Sabanegh, MD, president and CEO of the Guthrie Clinic, said in the release.

The Guthrie Clinic has 6,500 caregivers and over 700 physicians and advanced practice providers representing a broad range of medical specialties and subspecialties. The clinic's outpatient facilities network spans nearly 9,000 square miles in Pennsylvania and upstate New York.