Florida hospitals dodge millions in proposed Medicaid cuts

Florida hospitals won't face hundreds of millions of dollars in proposed Medicaid cuts under the state's budget for the 2021 to 2022 fiscal year, according to the Orlando Sentinel.

The cuts were dodged in large part because of $10.2 billion in federal COVID-19 relief funds Florida received, according to the report.



Before the COVID-19 aid was passed at the federal level, Florida legislators sought a $250 million cut in Medicaid reimbursement rates.

