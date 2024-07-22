Fitch upgrades Nebraska system's credit rating

Fitch upgraded Omaha-based Nebraska Methodist Health System's rating to "A+" from "A."

The upgrade reflects the system's exceptional liquidity position, growing market share in its highly competitive primary market service area and expectation of improved operational performance, returning to solid operating cash flow levels, Fitch said in a July 19 report.

The health system also has a strong payer mix with low exposure to Medicaid and self-pay, improving inpatient market share, and strong service area demographics, according to the report.