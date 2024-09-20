External CFO hiring hits 10-year high

At 44%, external hiring of CFOs has hit a 10-year high in 2024, according to a report from Crist Kolder Associates.

The report measured C-suite executive turnover from 671 Fortune 500 and S&P 500 companies and contains data through Aug. 1. Of the companies, 10.1% were in the healthcare sector.

The average external CFO hire rate over the past 10 years has been about 38.9% and has ranged from a low of 34.7% in 2022 to the high of 44% this year, according to the report. The average for external CEO hires over the same span was 22.1%.





