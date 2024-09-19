Exeter Hospital to cut neurology, podiatry, pediatric dental services

While its specialized paramedic program will operate through at least Dec. 20, Exeter (N.H.) Hospital also plans to close additional programs.

The hospital's pediatric dental, neurology and podiatry services will end starting Oct. 11, the Portsmouth Herald reported Sept. 16.

Officials at the facility agreed to continue operating the paramedic program after meeting with New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella's office, who relayed "significant public health and safety concerns," Mr. Formella said in a statement.

The advanced life support paramedic program allows the hospital, which is part of Cambridge, Mass.-based Beth Israel Lahey Health, to have specially trained paramedics respond to emergencies requiring a higher level of care than what is typically available from local EMS officials.

Mr. Formella's office has requested Exeter share more information on the service cuts by Sept. 20, according to a statement from the New Hampshire Department of Justice shared with Becker's.

"Notably, Exeter/BILH’s plan to discontinue the Advanced Life Support Program did not take into account agreements Exeter entered into with approximately 14 municipalities requiring a 90-day notice for service termination," the statement said. "Exeter/BILH has also downplayed the demand for the healthcare services and programs it intends to cease providing."

Sonya Vartabedian, Exeter Hospital spokesperson, shared the following statement with Becker's:

"Like many health care organizations in our region and across the country, Exeter Hospital continues to face dramatically rising costs, changing patient care trends and a challenging reimbursement environment. While we have made progress in continuing to rebuild our financial health in the post-pandemic environment, we are evaluating all aspects of our operations, including aligning our staff with patient care priorities and focusing our resources on health care programs and services that Exeter Hospital is uniquely qualified to provide. These steps will help ensure we have a strong financial foundation, and that Exeter is well-positioned to continue to deliver on our health care mission. We are working to respond to the inquiry from the Attorney General’s Office."