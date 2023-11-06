Envision eliminates 70% of debt, completes financial restructuring

Nashville, Tenn.-based Envision Healthcare emerged from financial reorganization quite a bit lighter and ready for growth, according to a company news release.

Envision filed for bankruptcy in May, and has since split from its ambulatory surgery center business, AmSurg. Envision also executed a reorganization plan, supported by creditors and the bankruptcy court in October. The move cut Envision's debt by more than 70%.

"Now that our financial restructuring has been completed successfully, we are driving Envision's future growth from a position of stability and strength," said Jim Rechtin, CEO of Envision, in the release. "We have significantly less debt as well as a strong operating model that will fuel the success of our patients and partners, achieve our strategic objectives, and accelerate growth."

Envision is backed by private equity firm KKR, which acquired the company in 2018.