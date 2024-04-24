CHS' CEO-to-worker pay ratio over the past 5 years

CEOs for Franklin, Tenn.-based Community Health Systems were paid between 96 and 161 times more than the median annual salary for an employee at the health system between 2019 and 2023, according to proxy statements filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

To identify the median compensated employee, the health system uses base salary as its consistently applied compensation measure.

Wayne Smith served as CEO 2019 and 2020 and Tim Hingtgen has served as CEO since 2021.

Here is how the CEO-to-worker median pay ratio has changed the past five years:

2019

Total CEO compensation: $8,064,410

Median employee compensation: $53,461

Ratio: 151 to 1

2020

Total CEO compensation: $9,078,027

Median employee compensation: $56,231

Ratio: 161 to 1

2021

Total CEO compensation: $9,548,697

Median employee compensation: $60,868

Ratio: 157 to 1

2022

Total CEO compensation: $6,325,212

Median employee compensation: $65,072

Ratio: 97 to 1

2023

Total CEO compensation: $8,370,893

Median employee compensation: $87,176

Ratio: 96 to 1





