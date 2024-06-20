California system investing $250M in ambulatory care network

Fairfield, Calif.-based NorthBay Health is investing $250 million in a multi-year ambulatory network strategy with the aim of becoming the region's healthcare provider of choice by 2030.

NorthBay's plan includes creating six to 10 neighborhood primary care clinics by 2030 and placing one within 15 minutes of each resident, according to a June 20 news release shared with Becker's. Specialty hubs will also be built within 30 minutes of every resident, expanding its ancillary services to offer access to advanced imaging, labs, and pharmacies, and an increased focus on health and wellness.

The increased number of clinics is expected to increase the number of primary care visits the system can accommodate by more than 200,000 and reduce the average wait time for primary care appointments to seven days and 14 days for specialty care.

NorthBay is also expecting to add 45 new primary care providers and 90 new specialty providers by 2030, according to the release.

"This new ambulatory network strategy sets the stage for our continued expansion as we seek to answer the evolving needs of our diverse communities through relentless innovation, compassionate care, and advanced medicine," NorthBay Health CEO Mark Behl said in the release.

