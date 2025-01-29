California bill would ban out-of-pocket costs for patients under 21

A California lawmaker has introduced legislation that would expand the ban on out-of-pocket costs to all covered healthcare services provided to patients under 21.

The prohibition would include copayments, coinsurance and deductibles, according to a Jan. 23 news release from Assemblymember Mia Bonta's office.

The average California family spent more than $3,000 out of pocket for their healthcare in 2018, according to the release.

Ms. Bonta said in the release that the legislation would encourage families not to delay "needed care, improving screening, diagnosis and early intervention for California’s youth."







