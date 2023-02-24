Blount Memorial board president tells member her position would be 'illegitimate'

As the dispute between the local mayor and the operators and board of the Maryville, Tenn.-based Blount Memorial Hospital continues, the hospital board president has written to a potential new board member to disallow her appointment, describing it as "illegitimate."

In a letter obtained by Becker's and dated Feb. 22, Board President Denny Mayes, writing to Christy Sayles, said that her appointment by the Blount County Commission violated hospital bylaws and was therefore "illegitimate."

In late November, the Blount County Commission voted to remove the entire hospital board, including the immediate removal of three members appointed by Blount County itself, one of whom is Mr. Mayes. Blount County Mayor Ed Mitchell wanted to have Ms. Sayles as a replacement.

But disagreements about the legitimacy of the nominating process have led to limbo.

The mayor and the hospital are also now in a legal dispute as Blount Memorial seeks independence from local government. Among other bones of contention is Mr. Mitchell's suggestion that operation of the troubled hospital should be transferred to the Knoxville-based University of Tennessee Medical Center, a move vehemently opposed by hospital CEO Harold Naramore, MD.