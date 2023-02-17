Blount Memorial CEO hits back at mayor's call to have U of Tennessee run hospital

Blount (Tenn.) Memorial Hospital CEO Harold Naramore, MD, is accusing Blount County Mayor Ed Mitchell of interfering in hospital operations after the mayor proposed Knoxville-based University of Tennessee Medical Center take over operations of the hospital, NBC affiliate WBIR reported Feb. 17.

Dr. Naramore said he did not know about discussions between the University of Tennessee and the mayor. Last year, the hospital lost $40 million. In 2023, Dr. Naramore said the hospital is budgeted to lose $4 million.

Blount Memorial Hospital and Blount County are embroiled in a lawsuit.

"I was surprised, I was saddened, I was angry," Dr. Naramore told WBIR. "The reason was I had no idea that was coming. What he's doing is damaging the hospital. And if it doesn't stop, it becomes harder and harder for us to correct our position."