Biden considers extending ACA enrollments past May

The Biden administration may extend the special enrollment period for Americans to purchase health plans on the ACA marketplace, according to Bloomberg, which cited an administration official familiar with the discussions.

President Joe Biden enacted a special enrollment period from Feb. 15 to May 15 to allow Americans to buy ACA health plans outside the typical year-end window.

In the first two weeks, more than 200,000 Americans signed up for insurance on the marketplace.



While the administration is considering extending the deadline past May, the person who spoke to Bloomberg on the condition of anonymity said a decision won’t come until closer to May 15.

