ACA special enrollment period sees 200,000 sign-ups so far

More than 200,000 Americans have signed up for health insurance coverage through the ACA marketplace after the Biden administration opened up healthcare.gov for a special enrollment period.

The special enrollment period began Feb. 15, and has seen more than 200,000 sign-ups in the two weeks since, President Joe Biden said in a March 3 statement. The enrollment period will last for three months, ending May 15.

At the start of March, CMS said it is allocating $2.3 million to boost ACA sign-ups in underserved communities. The funding will be used for ACA navigators, who help uninsured Americans get enrolled in a plan in the ACA marketplace.

