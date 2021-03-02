CMS boosts funding for ACA sign-ups

CMS is allocating $2.3 million to boost ACA sign-ups in underserved communities, the agency said March 1.

The funding will be used for ACA navigators, who help uninsured Americans get enrolled in a plan in the ACA marketplace.



CMS said the funding will help states to support the outreach, education and enrollment efforts for the 2021 special enrollment period, which started Feb. 15 and runs through May 15.

There are 30 organizations eligible to receive the funds.

"President Biden has made clear that every American deserves access to quality, affordable healthcare. Navigators help Americans understand their health insurance options, connecting consumers with financial help, and help them enroll in Marketplace plans, Medicaid, or CHIP," said Jeff Wu, CMS acting deputy administrator. "During a public health emergency, it is critical for consumers to have access to assistance with finding affordable, comprehensive health coverage that best fits their needs."

