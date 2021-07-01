Ballad reopens 'America's newest rural hospital' after 8 years

Johnson City, Tenn.-based Ballad Health reopened Lee County (Va.) Community Hospital after the facility closed eight years ago.

The rural facility closed in 2013. At the time, it was owned by Wellmont Health System, which since merged with Mountain State Health Alliance to form Ballad Health.

"This morning we unveiled the sign on Lee County Community Hospital — America's newest rural hospital. Ballad Health is honored to serve the [Appalachian Highlands]," the system tweeted July 1.

Ballad Health announced its reopening plans in September 2020.