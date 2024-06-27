Ascension pulling health plans from Texas

St. Louis-based Ascension will no longer offer individual health plans on the Texas ACA marketplace past 2024.

"Individuals currently covered on the Exchange by Ascension Personalized Care in Texas will automatically be mapped to a similar insurance plan during the Open Enrollment Period for 2025 and should not experience a gap in insurance coverage," a system spokesperson told Becker's. "Covered individuals may also choose to self-select a different insurance plan during that same timeframe."

The health system's ACA plans, Ascension Personalized Care, are available in Indiana, Kansas and Tennessee.

Ascension saw disruptions to its health plans following the May cyberattack on the 139-hospital system. The organization took its IT network offline after the hack, leading to ambulance diversions, delayed appointments and longer wait times across the country. Health plan members had to temporarily pay premiums by check, and some reported issues with claims processing.