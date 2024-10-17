Alabama hospital's future in limbo as receiver steps in

An Alabama circuit court has ruled that a receivership must take over Thomasville (Ala.) Regional Medical Center, a 29-bed acute care facility that shut down operations last month due to financial challenges and staff shortages, The Clark County Democrat reported Oct. 16.

Kevin Smoker, broker and owner of Popes Real Estate, has been appointed as the receiver, according to the report. He will be responsible for managing all hospital assets, including equipment, property and bank accounts.

Thomasville Regional has defaulted on $35 million in loans and some employees have been paid late or not paid their entire wages this week, according to the Democrat.

Thomasville Mayor Sheldon Allison Day expressed concern for hospital employees but remains hopeful that the hospital will reopen soon.

"With the right owner and the right plan, TRMC can succeed," Mr. Day told the publication. "This process is just beginning."

North Avenue Capital, which replaced ServisFirst as Thomasville Regional's primary lender in 2020, aims to launch a national marketing campaign to attract potential buyers for the hospital.

A status conference for the hospital's future is set for Nov. 4.

Thomasville Regional did not respond to Becker's request for comment.