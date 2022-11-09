Advocate Aurora Health to close Wisconsin clinic Dec. 1

Milwaukee and Downers Grove, Ill.-based Advocate Aurora Health will close its Aurora Health Center in Sister Bay, Wis., Dec. 1, the Door County Pulse reported Nov. 9.

Primary and urgent care providers "are ready to continue care without interruption" at the Aurora's facility in Sturgeon Bay, Wis., the health system said in a Nov. 1 letter to patients, according to the report.

Aurora told the Door County Pulse the closure was due to "inconsistent patient volumes."

Door County Medical Center will open a $14.5 million clinic in Sister Bay spring 2023 and is looking to add a family practice physician in response to fill the need that will be left by the closure of the Aurora facility, according to the report.