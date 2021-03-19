A breakdown of 10 recent CMS actions

CMS issued several notices, actions and plans since March 1. The actions include updates on telehealth coverage, Medicare rules and payment models.

Here's a breakdown of the 10 actions, beginning with the most recent:

1. CMS released a notice March 17 walking back four telehealth service codes that the agency said were inadvertently included on its final list because of technical errors.

2. CMS will not move forward with two changes to its Part D Payment Modernization Model, the agency said March 16.

3. CMS delayed a final rule that aims to speed up the FDA approval process for Medicare coverage of new medical devices and technologies.

4. CMS on March 16 made available its applications for the second cohort of its Primary Care First payment model.

5. CMS increased the amount Medicare will pay to providers for administering the COVID-19 vaccine to $40 for each dose.

6. CMS finalized its list of participants March 12 for its new payment model for emergency care, naming 184 ambulance providers.

7. Nursing homes should allow responsible indoor visitation for residents, according to CMS guidance updated March 10.

8. CMS is pushing back the start of the first performance year for its Kidney Care Choices payment model until Jan. 1, 2022, according to an update.

9. CMS is reviewing the Geographic Direct Contracting Model, a voluntary payment model that aims to test if a geographic-based approach to care delivery can improve health outcomes and lower costs for Medicare beneficiaries.

10. CMS will implement an automatic extreme and uncontrollable circumstances policy for some clinicians participating in the Quality Payment Program's Merit-based Incentive Payment System.

More articles on healthcare finance:

Los Angeles hospital to close March 31, lay off 451

Billionaire unloads $42M of CHS shares

New York hospital takes $34M hit from nearly 2,700 canceled surgeries

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.