CMS ends 2 designs for Part D modernization model

CMS will not move forward with two changes to its Part D Payment Modernization Model, the agency said March 16.

The decision to end the model designs, which concern formulary changes and removal of downside risk for 2022, came after stakeholder feedback.

The Part D Payment Modernization Model will continue to test out two-sided risk models for the 2022 calendar year, CMS said.

