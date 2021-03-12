CMS names 184 participants for emergency care payment model

CMS finalized its list of participants March 12 for its new payment model for emergency care.

Five things to know:

1. The CMS innovation center unveiled the Emergency Triage, Treat and Transport model — dubbed ET3 — in February 2019. The five-year, voluntary payment model aims to give ambulance care teams more flexibility in how they triage emergencies.

2. In April 2020, CMS delayed the start date of ET3, which was supposed to be May 1 of that year.

3. On Jan. 1, 2021, CMS launched the treat and transport interventions of the model with the selected participants.

4. The final list includes 184 public and private ambulance providers and suppliers from 36 states.

5. In addition to announcing the participants, CMS said it is offering local and state governments up to $34 million over two years to expand emergency and nonemergency medical triage services in locations where the participants provide service.

