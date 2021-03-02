CMS to review geographic direct contracting payment model

CMS is reviewing the Geographic Direct Contracting Model, a voluntary payment model that aims to test if a geographic-based approach to care delivery can improve health outcomes and lower costs for Medicare beneficiaries.

According to an update on CMS' website, the agency said the "Geographic Direct Contracting Model is currently under review and CMS looks forward to sharing additional information when available."

The model was announced in December. Under the proposal, participants would take responsibility for the total cost of care for a portion of Medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries in a specific region. Within each region, direct contracting entities, such as ACOs, with experience in risk-sharing arrangements would partner with healthcare providers and community organizations to better coordinate care.

Organizations that were interested in the model were asked to notify CMS by Dec. 21. On the website, a date of March 1 is still listed as when the anticipated request for applications submission begins.

