CMS implements automatic exception policy for individual clinicians in MIPS

CMS will implement an automatic extreme and uncontrollable circumstances policy for some clinicians participating in the Quality Payment Program's Merit-based Incentive Payment System.

The agency announced the automatic exception last week and said it was due to the COVID-19 public health emergency.



The exception only applies to clinicians participating in the payment system as individuals for the 2020 performance period. The automatic exception does not apply to groups, virtual groups or alternative payment model entities.

Other groups can still apply for the exception; it just will not be automatic.

