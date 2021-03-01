Georgia health system warns patients of billing scam

Albany, Ga.-based Phoebe Putney Health System is notifying patients of a possible telephone scam that seeks billing information from them, according to the Albany Herald.

The scam may include a call from an individual claiming to be a Phoebe Putney Health System representative who is asking patients for credit card and billing information, the newspaper said. Patients have reported the representative goes by the name Kereem Miller, but Phoebe said it and its partner agency don't have any employee by that name.

Phoebe said while it does call patients who have outstanding medical balances, agents will refer to a specific amount that is owed and will ask for a preferred payment method, not a credit card number. Additionally, agents can verify the date of service and what services were rendered.

The reported calls are being investigated, according to the Albany Herald.

