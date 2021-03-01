House passes $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package

The House passed President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief plan early Feb. 27, sending the proposal to the Senate for debate this week.

The House passed the bill in a 219-212 vote. Two Democrats joined all Republicans in opposing the relief package.

The House bill includes $20 billion for COVID-19 vaccine distribution and $50 billion for testing and tracing efforts. It would reduce healthcare premiums for low- and middle-income families by increasing the ACA's premium tax credits for two years, and it would provide COBRA subsidies for certain workers who have been laid off or lost their jobs. The House plan also includes $1,400 stimulus checks and funding for state and local governments, school reopenings and more.

The relief bill doesn't include any direct, targeted assistance for hospitals, and the American Hospital Association wants $35 billion in emergency funding for hospitals added to the package.

The Senate will offer amendments to the House's plan and will likely pass a different version of the relief bill than the one they received, according to CNBC.

