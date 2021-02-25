Hospitals want $35B in COVID-19 relief bill

The American Hospital Association wants the federal government's $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief plan to include $35 billion in emergency funding for hospitals across the U.S., according to Bloomberg Law.

The proposed relief package, which House Democrats could pass this week, doesn't include any direct, targeted assistance for hospitals. However, there is still time to make changes to the bill.

Hospitals are seeking the emergency relief funds as many face financial challenges tied to the pandemic. Hospitals could face revenue losses of between $53 billion and $122 billion this year, according to a recent study from healthcare consulting firm Kaufman Hall that was commissioned by the AHA.

The Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act that passed in March 2020 included $100 billion for hospitals. Only $4.4 billion is expected to remain in the CARES Act relief fund by the end of March, according to the report.

