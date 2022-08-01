95% of Medicare beneficiaries worry about inflation's impact on health costs

Nearly all Medicare beneficiaries surveyed are worried about inflation's impact on healthcare costs, according to a July 28 report from the private health insurance marketplace eHealth.

More than 2,500 people who purchased Medicare, supplemental Medicare ("Medigap") and Medicare Part D plans from eHealth were surveyed in July, according to the report.

Six things to know:

1. Ninety-five percent of those surveyed said they are concerned about inflation's impact on healthcare costs.

2. Forty-five percent said their healthcare costs have already increased due to inflation.

3. Thirty percent said their Medicare premiums are already unaffordable.

4. Forty-nine percent said their Medicare coverage would become unaffordable if their premiums increased 10 percent or less.

5. Fifty-two percent said their prescription drug costs would become unaffordable if their premiums increased 10 percent or less.

6. Eighty-six percent said Medicare should directly negotiate with pharmaceutical companies to lower drug costs.

