7 RCM headlines to know from September

From the American Medical Association releasing its annual CPT code update, to Atheneahealth naming a senior vice president of revenue cycle management, here are seven RCM headlines to know from September:

1. Two revenue cycle leaders shared with Becker's a common thread to their success: their people.

2. Thirty-eight percent of hospital finance leaders said their hospitals are currently automating components of their denials management, and a majority of those who said they aren't are planning to by the end of 2024, according to Akasa, a revenue cycle firm that uses artificial intelligence.

3. General insurance denials and specific payer challenges are the biggest revenue cycle challenges facing providers, according to a report from Plutus Health.

4. The American Medical Association's annual update to the CPT code set created 349 editorial changes, including 230 additions, 49 deletions and 70 revisions.

5. During the first six months of 2023, providers in Louisiana achieved the most success collecting claims from payers, while providers in South Carolina struggled the most, according to a report published by Crowe.

6. EHR vendor Athenahealth named Neville Zar senior vice president of revenue cycle management.

7. Ensemble Health Partners completed the sale of its Odeza patient engagement business to TeleVox.