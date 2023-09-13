Athenahealth taps senior VP of revenue cycle management

EHR vendor Athenahealth has named Neville Zar senior vice president of revenue cycle management.

Mr. Zar joins Athenahealth from Deloitte, where he led the company's national revenue cycle practice, according to a Sept. 12 Athenahealth news release. He also previously served as senior vice president and chief revenue officer for Dallas-based Steward Health Care, where he was responsible for all the for-profit health system's revenue cycle functions.

At Athenahealth, Mr. Zar will oversee all service delivery elements for the company's revenue cycle management product suite, the release said.