10 best, worst states for provider claims payment

During the first six months of 2023, providers in Louisiana achieved the most success collecting claims from payers while providers in South Carolina struggled the most, according to a report published Sept. 11 by Crowe, a public accounting, consulting and technology firm.

Crowe Revenue Cycle Analytics software monitors patient financial transactions from more than 1,800 hospitals and 200,000 physicians across the U.S. to help providers manage net revenue and monitor revenue cycle performance. The report uses six revenue cycle key performance indicators to assess payers' claims-paying behaviors in three areas: speed of payment, total payment for services rendered and payment by a single payer.

Here are the 10 best and 10 worst states based on claims-paying performance by payers to providers, according to Crowe:

Top 10 states

1. Louisiana

2. Oregon

3. New Mexico

4. Pennsylvania

5. Indiana

6. Wisconsin

7. Iowa

8. Arizona

9. Illinois

10. Ohio

Bottom 10 states

1. South Carolina

2. Mississippi

3. Arkansas

4. North Carolina

5, Missouri

6. Kansas

7. Georgia

8. Kentucky

9. New Jersey

10. Idaho

Click here for more details on the report.