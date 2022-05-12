7 key questions to gauge your personal inflation rate

With inflation at its highest level in four decades, people's experience with it depends on several lifestyle habits, including food and travel, a May 8 interactive tool by The New York Times shows.

The tool is based on the consumer price index. Although prices are high in most categories at the moment, they are especially high in categories such as meat, cars and travel.

Housing is not included in the tool because a home is both a source of shelter and an investment, and investments are not included in consumer price measures, according to the Times.

In the interactive tool, someone could have a personal inflation rate ranging from 5 percent to 15 percent, according to the Times.

Here are seven questions to gauge your personal inflation rate:

1. Did you buy a car in the past year?

2. How much do you drive?

3. How much do you travel?

4. Are you vegetarian?

5. Do you heat your home with oil?

6. How often do you eat out?

7. Do you pay for school?

View the full interactive tool here.