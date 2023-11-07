7 health systems seeking revenue cycle vice presidents

Seven hospitals and health systems recently posted job listings seeking revenue cycle vice presidents.
Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Listings were compiled from job-seeker sites.
1. Allegheny Health Network, based in Pittsburgh, seeks a vice president of clinical revenue cycle.
2. McLaren Health Care, based in Grand Blanc, Mich., seeks a vice president of revenue cycle to be based in Shelby Township, Mich.
3. North Country Healthcare, based in Whitefield, N.H., seeks a vice president/director of revenue cycle services.
4. Prime Healthcare, based in Ontario, Calif., seeks a vice president of revenue cycle.
5. St. Luke's Hospital, based in Chesterfield, Mo., seeks a network vice president of revenue cycle.
6. Tidelands Health, based in Georgetown, S.C., seeks a vice president of revenue cycle to be based in Pawleys Island, S.C.
7. Universal Health Services, based in King of Prussia, Pa., seeks a vice president of revenue cycle management.