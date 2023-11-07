7 health systems seeking revenue cycle vice presidents

Seven hospitals and health systems recently posted job listings seeking revenue cycle vice presidents.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Listings were compiled from job-seeker sites.

1. Allegheny Health Network, based in Pittsburgh, seeks a vice president of clinical revenue cycle.

2. McLaren Health Care, based in Grand Blanc, Mich., seeks a vice president of revenue cycle to be based in Shelby Township, Mich.

3. North Country Healthcare, based in Whitefield, N.H., seeks a vice president/director of revenue cycle services.

4. Prime Healthcare, based in Ontario, Calif., seeks a vice president of revenue cycle.

5. St. Luke's Hospital, based in Chesterfield, Mo., seeks a network vice president of revenue cycle.

6. Tidelands Health, based in Georgetown, S.C., seeks a vice president of revenue cycle to be based in Pawleys Island, S.C.

7. Universal Health Services, based in King of Prussia, Pa., seeks a vice president of revenue cycle management.