5 recent hospital RCM deals to know

In the last month, several hospitals and healthcare organizations announced partnerships with revenue cycle management companies.

Here is a breakdown of five of the partnerships:

1. Luminis Health taps Cedar for patient billing experience

Annapolis, Md.-based Luminis Health has selected Cedar to help improve the patient billing experience.

2. Adventist chooses R1 as patient billing partner

Adventist Health has entered a patient billing partnership with R1 RCM in a move the companies hope will improve consumers' experience.

3. R1 RCM more than triples its profit in Q3, partners with VillageMD

For the third quarter of 2021, revenue cycle company R1 RCM reported a net income of $17 million, more than tripling the $5.2 million recorded in the same quarter last year.

4. Memorial Sloan Kettering to deploy VisitPay

New York City-based Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center will deploy VisitPay to improve patients' financial experience and boost collections, according to a Nov. 1 news release.

5. Northwell taps Cedar to improve patient financial experience

New Hyde Park, N.Y.-based Northwell Health has partnered with financial engagement platform Cedar to improve the financial experience of patients across its 23 hospitals and hundreds of outpatient facilities.