Adventist chooses R1 as patient billing partner

Adventist Health has entered a patient billing partnership with R1 RCM in a move the companies hope will improve consumers' experience.

Through the partnership, Adventist Health will be able to use VisitPay, which provides the financial engagement component of R1's patient access platform, Entri, a Nov. 16 news release said. R1 recently acquired VisitPay.

The health system will be able to use Entri for patient intake, registration and billing technology.

"With VisitPay, we're redesigning our financial experience to empower consumer decision-making and inspire a future of health that supports the whole patient — their physical, mental, social, spiritual and financial needs included," Adventist Health CFO Todd Hofheins said.