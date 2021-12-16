3 latest hospital bankruptcies

Hospitals in California, Illinois and Texas filed for bankruptcy protection in the past year.

Watsonville (Calif.) Community Hospital and its parent company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy Dec. 5. At that time, the 106-bed hospital had between $10 million and $50 million in assets and liabilities within the same range. Documents filed in the case detail the goals of the bankruptcy filing, including keeping the hospital open, saving about 650 jobs and selling the hospital to a buyer that can support the healthcare needs of the community.

Heights Hospital in Houston filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in June. At that time, the hospital had assets of $100 million to $500 million and liabilities ranging from $10 million to $50 million. The bankruptcy came after the hospital abruptly closed and locked out staff in January. Heights Hospital was once an acute care hospital but more recently provided outpatient and specialty care.



Mercy Hospital & Medical Center in Chicago filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in February. In a news release announcing the bankruptcy, the hospital's owner, Livonia, Mich.-based Trinity Health, said Mercy staff departures and mounting financial losses were challenging its ability to provide safe patient care. The hospital was set to close before nonprofit organization Insight Chicago acquired the facility in May.