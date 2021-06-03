Texas hospital files for bankruptcy

Heights Hospital in Houston filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection June 1, according to court documents.

The hospital listed assets of $100 million to $500 million and liabilities ranging from $10 million to $50 million.



The bankruptcy filing comes after the hospital closed suddenly and locked out staff in January over unpaid rent. Heights Hospital was once an acute care hospital but lately provided outpatient and specialty care.

The hospital was purchased by AMD Global, a Houston-based real estate developer, in 2017, which created two companies to manage the medical center: 1917 Ashland Venture and 1917 Heights Hospital.

The bankruptcy case was filed in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.