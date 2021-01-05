15 largest gifts to healthcare organizations in 2020

Here are the top 15 gifts and pledges to hospitals or healthcare organizations in 2020.

The Chronicle of Philanthropy maintains a database of gifts of $1 million or more made by individuals to various charitable institutions.

This list includes gifts under "health." Some of the gifts are of equal value.

1. $200 million to Children's Healthcare of Atlanta from the Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation.

2. $80 million to Shepherd Center, a rehabilitation center in Atlanta, from Billi and Bernard Marcus. Mr. Marcus is the co-founder of The Home Depot.

3. $50 million to Intermountain Healthcare in Salt Lake City from Gail Miller, a Utah businesswoman.

4. $50 million to Monmouth Medical Center in Long Branch, N.J., from Monmouth County philanthropists Anne and Sheldon Vogel. Mr. Vogel is the former CFO of Atlantic Records.

5. $50 million to NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital in New York City from billionaire hedge fund manager and philanthropist Ray Dalio.

6. $42 million to the MetroHealth System in Cleveland from JoAnn and Bob Glick. Ms. Glick is a registered nurse who worked in inner-city hospitals in Cleveland and Philadelphia. Mr. Glick was the founder and CEO of the Dots clothing chain, which he sold in 2011.

7. $40 million to Providence Saint John's Health Center in Santa Monica, Calif., from philanthropists William and Carolyn Singleton.

8. $30 million to Austin-based Dell Children's Medical Center of Texas from Michael and Susan Dell. Mr. Dell is the founder, chair and CEO of Dell Technologies.

9. $30 milion to Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance in Geneva, Switzerland, from Reed Hastings and his wife Patty Quillin. Mr. Hastings is the co-founder, chair, and co-CEO of Netflix.

10. $25 million to Hackensack (N.J) University Medical Center from Helena Theurer, a New Jersey businesswoman and philanthropist.

11. $25 million to Cedars Sinai in Los Angeles from Bruce and Martha Karsh. Mr. Karsh runs Los Angeles-based private equity firm Oaktree Capital Management.

12. $25 million to Henry Ford Health System in Detroit from Christopher and Lisa Jeffries. Mr. Jeffries is a American real estate developer, lawyer and philanthropist.

13. $25 million to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in Boston from Jonathan and Jeannie Lavine. Mr. Lavine is an American business executive and co-managing partner of Bain Capital.

14. $25 million to Sarasota (Fla.) Memorial Healthcare from the Brian and Sheila Jellison Family Foundation.

15. $25 million to Scripps Memorial Hospital Encinitas (Calif.) from philanthropists Warner and Debbie Lusardi of Rancho Santa Fe.

More articles on healthcare finance:

Church raises enough to wipe out $21M in medical debt

Independent medical groups grew profit per provider before COVID-19 hit

Saint Luke's closes 2 Kansas hospitals

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.