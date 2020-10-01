Sarasota Memorial gets $25M donation to support cancer institute

Sarasota (Fla.) Memorial Health Care System received a $25 million donation that will support its cancer institute, the organization said Oct. 1.

The gift, from the Brian and Sheila Jellison Family Foundation, is the largest donation in the healthcare organization's history.

The gift will support construction of an eight-story oncology tower and the advancement of cancer care at the organization.

In recognition of the gift, Sarasota Memorial's cancer institute will be renamed the Brian D. Jellison Cancer Institute.

Mr. Jellison served as the CEO of Roper Technologies for 17 years. He died in 2018 after losing a battle with cancer.

"With this donation, they not only honor a beloved husband, father and grandfather, they also give the tremendous gift of hope and courage to people fighting cancer in our community," said Sarasota Memorial CEO David Verinder.

