Hackensack Meridian Health gets record $25M donation

Hackensack (N.J.) Meridian Health has received the single largest gift in its history — a $25 million dollar donation to advance cancer care.

The gift from businesswoman and philanthropist Helena Theurer will advance cancer research and transform clinical care at the John Theurer Cancer Center, a building named after Ms. Theurer's late husband.

In honor of the record-breaking gift, Hackensack Meridian plans to rename its newest building the Helena Theurer Pavilion.

The new pavilion at Hackensack (N.J.) University Medical Center is set to open in 2022. It will house 24 operating rooms, 150 private patient rooms and a 50-bed orthopedic institute.

"Helena Theurer’s incredible generosity to Hackensack Meridian Health will forever benefit our patients and the communities we proudly serve," said Robert Garrett, CEO of Hackensack Meridian Health. "Her meaningful giving has empowered us to deliver the most innovative and compassionate care at John Theurer Cancer Center over the years. Her inspiring contribution helps us fulfill our mission, which is to transform health care and be a leader of positive change."

More articles on healthcare finance:

UVA Health to end furloughs, pay cuts

Mountain Health Network lays off 64 employees

Seattle Children's to close day care center in cost-cutting move

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.