Mountain Health Network lays off 64 employees

Huntington, W.Va.-based Mountain Health Network will lay off 64 employees to help offset losses attributed to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to The Herald Dispatch.

The affected positions include employees in leadership roles as well as some employees who were furloughed in April. None of the laid-off employees provide direct patient care, the health system said.

Employees affected by the layoffs are being offered alternative positions in the system or severance packages.

While the healthcare network has received some federal aid from the CARES Act Provider Relief Fund, Mountain Health Network said it only covered a fraction of the revenue losses.

"While hospitals regularly operate with high expenses and low reimbursement, the recent pandemic has placed additional pressure that forced necessary action," Mike Mullins, president and CEO of Mountain Health Network, told The Herald Dispatch.

