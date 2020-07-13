Children's Healthcare of Atlanta furloughs 400

Children's Healthcare of Atlanta has furloughed 400 employees due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to NBC-affiliate TV station 11Alive.

The children's healthcare provider said staff in both clinical and support positions are affected by the furloughs, which began in June.

Children's Healthcare of Atlanta said the decision was made to help offset revenue losses and address patient volume dips attributed to the pandemic.

"We remain steadfast in our commitment to safely care for the children of Georgia," the hospital told 11Alive.

